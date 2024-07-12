See how Texas rated Cameron County school districts

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas Education Agency has released 2024 STAAR End-of-Course assessment results, which show a majority of Cameron County school districts meeting or surpassing state averages with some falling short of statewide end-of-course assessment scores.

STAAR End-of-Course results show the development of Texas students in mathematics, English, science and social studies. The results also help educators and the public see areas that need improvement, according to TEA.

Starting in third grade, students are tested in mathematics and reading.

In the state, third grade mathematics assessments had an average scale score of 1,451.

Among Cameron County schools, most districts had scores within a few points of the state state average, including Brownsville ISD with 1,452, Harlingen with 1,453 and Point Isabel ISD with 1,450.

Los Fresnos had the top average at 1,478, while San Benito scored 1,422 and Rio Hondo 1,433.

That range of scores carried across the grade levels, with Los Fresnos scoring 1,869 in eighth grade, compared to the statewide average of 1,849. BISD had 1,866, Harlingen had 1,811, San Benito had 1,825, Point Isabel had 1,800 and Rio Hondo had 1,720.

In reading, the statewide average was 1,461.

Brownsville ISD scored 1,458, Harlingen 1,455, Point Isabel 1,462 and San Benito 1,431.

Los Fresnos again had the high score of 1,497.

By contrast, the 40 third-grade students in the small Santa Maria Independent School District along the U.S. Military Highway scored 1,471 in reading and 1,472 in math.

Students in fifth grade also are tested for math and reading.

The statewide average for math was 1,639.

Los Fresnos had the high score in Cameron County at 1,681. BISD scored 1,664, Harlingen 1,619, Point Isabel 1,645, San Benito 1,626, Rio Hondo 1,588 and Santa Maria 1,537.

In reading, the statewide average for fifth-graders was 1,606.

Los Fresnos fifth-graders scored 1,642. Brownsville equaled the state average, 1,606, while Harlingen had 1,599, Point Isabel 1,607, San Benito 1,563 and Santa Maria 1,497.

For statewide science end-of-course exams, the average was 3,689 for fifth-graders.

Among local districts, Los Fresnos scored 3,849, Brownsville 3,653, Harlingen 3,651, Point Isabel 3,760, San Benito 3,609, Rio Hondo 3,544 and Santa Maria 3,222.

In social studies, the statewide end-of-course exam average was 3,729 for eighth-graders.

Harlingen had Cameron County’s high score at 3,711. Los Fresnos scored 3,684, Brownsville 3,665, Point Isabel 3,669, San Benito 3,516, Rio Hondo 3,434, and Santa Maria 3,525.