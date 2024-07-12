Peso Pluma to bring less hair, a lot of new music to Bert Ogden Arena

EDINBURG — Peso Pluma will bring música Mexicana and a less iconic haircut July 21 to Bert Ogden Arena.

The arena’s social media posts announcing the show had Daniel Rodriguez tagging Cynthia de García with “vamos!! Dile a la razaaa,” Les Medrano tagging Perla Medrano with “vamos ya bien” and JoAnna Gerardo Machado tagging Jolaine Machado with “can’t wait to go see him,” followed by a starry eyes emoji.

Pluma, 25, gained traction in 2023, when his Eslabon Arrmado collaboration “Ella Baila Sola” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Peso Pluma succeeded in helping make música mexicana a global genre,” Tomas Mier wrote for Rolling Stone. “His impact on the culture is undeniable. He’s sparked important conversations about narcoculture and has become a beacon for Mexican music at large.”

His second album, “Éxodo,” was released June 20 and received good reviews with nods to his growth as an artist.

“In ‘Éxodo,’ Pluma offers listeners a sampler of his budding potential as a multi-genre star,” Suzy Exposito wrote for NPR. “Even if some collaborations seem more driven by wish-fulfillment than the spirit of artistic risk, the road ahead of Pluma looks much more open and scenic than before.”

Mier wrote for Rolling Stone: “On ‘Éxodo,’ he reminds us of his talent, and commendably shares the spotlight with a number of great artists. But despite its epic length, the album largely presents a Peso Pluma we’ve already met, perhaps with a bit more experience and angst, but still struggling to take the extra risk.”

But Plumo’s biggest release of the year may have landed May 31, when he revealed he’d chopped his iconic messy mullet.

He’d said about the old cut: “My hair is a superpower, so I’m very particular about who cuts my hair. Then I recorded a music video, and when I saw it, I was like, ‘Wait, actually, se ve bien perro (it looks really good.)’”

Reactions to the new style on social media website X likened him to actor Jacob Elordi and called him “Daddy-O.”

“In his romantic era,” the X page for Estrella Jalisco wrote. “(C)razy what a gooood haircut can do for a man,” @lag0ldie said.

Ticket information for the show can be found at https://bertogdenarena.com/events/peso-pluma/.