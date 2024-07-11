Teen charged in deadly 18-wheeler crash wasn’t licensed, records show

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A probable cause affidavit indicates that the man charged in the death of a semi-truck driver, who crashed his 18-wheeler into a Mission home earlier this month, was driving without a license and was rushing to work at the time that he struck the trailer.

Jose Osvaldo Sanchez, 18, was charged with criminal negligent homicide Tuesday morning in connection to the charge.

On the morning of Saturday, June 29, Anastacio Martinez Jr. was killed after crashing into a home at 2605 W. Interstate Highway 2 in Mission.

According to the affidavit, authorities arrived around 9:01 a.m. to find the 18-wheeler half-way inside a residence, which later collapsed when the truck was pulled out.

At the scene, authorities found a red 2013 Fiat passenger car “with heavy damage facing against traffic,” authorities said in the affidavit.

The responding officer was approached by the driver of the Fiat, later identified as Sanchez, who told authorities he was driving eastbound on the outside lane of IH 2 when he attempted to change lanes.

He explained that he had attempted to switch lanes because there was a vehicle driving slowly in front of him. Before changing lanes, he added that he made a left turn signal and checked his left side mirror and blind spot before attempting to change lanes.

Sanchez told police that after changing lanes he had been struck by someone causing his vehicle to roll over, according to the affidavit.

The 18-year-old was transported to South Texas Health System McAllen, where he told police that he was on his way to work when the crash occurred.

He told authorities that his driver’s license wasn’t valid, and that he was running late for work. Sanchez also said he was traveling at 40 mph and that he had waited 3 seconds before switching lanes.

During their investigation; however, authorities obtained surveillance footage from the Junior’s Tire Shop located near the home at around 11:43 a.m. Monday, July 1, that contradicted Sanchez’s account.

Authorities indicated in the affidavit that they were “able to see Mr. Sanchez’s red Fiat traveling on the outside lane of travel and the white freightliner tractor, in combination with a trailer, on the middle lane of travel.”

The video showed a vehicle about 240 to 300 feet away from Sanchez’s car which authorities determined did not require him to switch lanes immediately as he had previously told police.

Police determined Sanchez had changed lanes unsafely which caused his vehicle to crash into the trailer.

Law enforcement also obtained the trailer’s dashcam footage Tuesday, July 2 around 4:30 p.m. from the REGA trucking company owner, which showed the trailer traveling at a constant 66 mph.

The footage also shows Sanchez’s Fiat weaving between lanes prior to the crash.

“The Fiat, who is still traveling at slower speeds on the outside lane, is then seen activating its turn signal,” the affidavit further stated. “The Fiat then changes lane onto the middle lane, still driving at slower speed than the freightliner causing it to get struck by the front fender and front right tire of the tractor.”

Authorities say this is what caused the trailer to lose control and crash into the residence, which was empty at the time. Martinez died from his injuries from the crash, with an autopsy showing possible traumatic asphyxia.

Sanchez was released from Hidalgo County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.