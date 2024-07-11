Shot fired in road rage confrontation that started in Harlingen, ended in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two brothers are under arrest after one fired a shot during a road rage altercation that began in Harlingen and ended in Brownsville.

The incident happened Tuesday when Brownsville police were dispatched to the 10650 block of N. Expressway 77/83 near Rancho Viejo after receiving multiple calls about a road rage incident in progress that ended in a crash involving several vehicles, police said on Facebook.

“The victim, driving a black Toyota Tacoma, was pursued by a white F-150 utility truck and a black Dodge Ram operated by siblings Edgar Gerardo Garza (33) and Francisco Javier Garza (29),” the post stated.

Officials said that the victim “promptly alerted his father, who rushed to the scene in a black GMC Sierra to intervene and de-escalate the situation.”

However, that’s when police say the confrontation took a dangerous turn with Francisco Javier Garza firing a shot in the direction of the father and son, striking the GMC Sierra.

The brothers made a first appearance in Brownsville Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Francisco Javier Garza is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. He received $75,000 in bonds.

Edgar Gerardo Garza is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. He received a $35,000 bond.

“Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and have serious consequences. Prioritize your safety and the safety of others on the road by remaining calm and avoiding confrontations,” police said in the post. “If you ever find yourself in a road rage incident, do not engage, stay calm, and call 911.”