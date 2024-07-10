‘Halloween,’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ actor to visit Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bernie’s House of Fun has announced their first celebrity guest to kick off its Trilogy of Terror Tour, and it’s no other than the Shape.

Canadian actor and retired professional wrestler Tyler Mane will be at the family-owned Halloween store in Brownsville on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mane’s filmography ranges from playing Michael Myers in both of Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” films to portraying Sabretooth in the 2000 film “X-Men” and reprising that same role in the upcoming “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Other credits include starring in the DC Comics television show “Doom Patrol,” the Netflix series “Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Joe Dirt” and “Troy.”

According to a press release from Bernie’s House of Fun, this is the first time a Michael Myers actor visits Brownsville.

During the meet-and-greet, there will be autographs, photo ops and selfies available to purchase.

Mane’s visit kicks off Bernie’s House of Fun upcoming tour where a different horror movie actor will visit Brownsville. While the other two celebrities haven’t been announced yet, the release stated that they can be expected in September and November.

Bernie’s House of Fun is located at 800 Dr. Hugh Emerson in Brownsville.