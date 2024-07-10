Father, son stab man after a night of drinking in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Brownsville man and his juvenile son were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing a man multiple times Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:04 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Southmost Road in Brownsville in reference to a disturbance.

While on their way there, the deputies were advised that the disturbance had escalated to stabbing and that the victim left the location, according to the release.

At 9:12 a.m., deputies located and detained 36-year-old Jose Luis Villegas Rangel and his 16-year-old son.

“The investigation conducted revealed that both suspects had been drinking all night with the victim at a party nearby,” the release said. “During the morning hours a verbal altercation developed between Jose Luis Villegas and the victim.”

It was then that Villegas began to strike the victim’s face with his fists and his son joined in the assault.

During the assault, both father and son produced knives and stabbed the victim several times on the chest and abdomen area, which caused the victim to be sent to the hospital where he had to undergo emergency surgical procedure due to life threatening injuries.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Villegas remains jailed in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on $20,000 in bonds.