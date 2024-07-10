Brownsville Chamber of Commerce seeks to fill 8 board vacancies

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit nominations for Brownsville Chamber of Commerce members willing to be considered to serve on the chamber’s board of directors.

The board has six three-year-term vacancies (October 2024 to September 2027); one two-year-term vacancy (October 2024 to September 2026); and one one-year-term vacancy (October 2024 to September 2025) to fill.

Interested chamber members are invited to submit a resume and board of directors nomination form. The board’s nominating committee will review, select and recommend a slate of candidates “whose support, participation and professional experience best compliments (sic) the chamber’s organizational goals and objectives,” according to the organization.

Board members are responsible for formulating the chamber’s scope of work, approving budgets, taking action on committee recommendations, and adopting policies for the chamber’s general operation; maintaining close contact with chamber members and other community leaders; establishing investment guidelines to meet income needs; and mobilizing chamber members’ resources and talents to achieve chamber goals and objectives.

Board members also are responsible for setting committee objectives, employing the chief executive officer, and vetting all applications for membership.

The chamber said it depends on the “service and commitment of community-minded members” to succeed in its goal of “creating a climate of growth and success in our community.”

Download and submit nominations on the chamber’s website. Anyone with questions should contact Esmeralda Villarreal, chamber president and CEO, at [email protected].