DPS investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Elsa

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left a 36-year-old man dead early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:34 a.m. Tuesday on FM 1925 west of Engleman Road north of Elsa, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

During the investigation, troopers found that a gray Chrysler Town & Country occupied by one male driver was traveling eastbound on FM 1952 west of Engleman Road when it crashed into a male pedestrian, later identified as Juan Eufracio Lopez Gutierrez, walking across FM 1925.

“The male pedestrian went airborne and landed on the windshield of a white Chevrolet Silverado (occupied by one male driver and two male passengers only), also traveling eastbound on FM 1925 west of Engleman Road,” stated the release.

After landing on the windshield Guiterrez, a resident of Edcouch, fell onto the asphalt and died at the scene due to his injuries.

Neither of the drivers or passengers were injured during the crash.