The Texas Education Agency released the 2024 STAAR End-of-Course assessment results with some Hidalgo County school districts being close to, on par or surpassing state averages in categories while some school districts were completely under in almost all end-of-course exams.

The STAAR End-of-Course results show the development of Texas students in the categories of mathematics, English, science and social studies. The results also help educators and the public see areas in need of improvement and the challenges that go with those statistics.

Starting with third grade, students get tested in mathematics and reading.

In the state, third grade mathematics had an average scale score of 1,451.

Most school districts had below average scale scores.

Only McAllen ISD, 1,466, and Sharyland ISD, 1484, averaged above. The lowest districts included La Joya ISD with 1,435, PSJA with 1,429, Donna ISD with 1,422 and Mercedes ISD with 1,367

In third grade reading, the state average scale score was 1,461.

Most school districts had averaged just above or just below the state average with McAllen ISD and Sharyland again having the top averages. Mercedes ISD averaged the lowest at 1,376.

In the fourth grade, students are also tested on mathematics and reading.

In the state, fourth grade mathematics had an average scale score of 1,556.

Most school districts met or averaged above the state average with only Donna ISD, 1,551, and Mercedes ISD, 1,510, missing the mark.

For reading, the state average scale score was 1,554.

Most, with the exception of a few school districts, met or surpassed the state average with McAllen ISD having the highest average with 1,587. Mercedes ISD had the lowest average with 1,492.

In the state, fifth grade mathematics had an average scale score of 1,639.

About half of the school districts met or surpassed the state average with McAllen ISD, 1,668, having the top average. Among the lowest averages were Donna ISD, 1602, and Mercedes ISD, 1,583.

For reading, the state average scale score was 1,606.

More than half of districts met or surpassed the state average with Sharyland ISD netting the highest average of 1,643.

Among the school districts with lower averages were Mission CISD, 1,595, PSJA ISD, 1591, Mercedes ISD, 1545, and Donna ISD 1,553.

For state-wide science end-of-course exams, the average was 3,689.

Only a handful of school districts met or surpassed the state average which includes PSJA ISD, 3,694, Weslaco ISD, 3,734, McAllen ISD, 3,720 and Sharyland ISD, 3,750. Donna ISD has the lowest with an average of 3,510.

Sixth grade students in the state take mathematics and English exams.

In the state, sixth grade mathematics had an average scale score of 1,716.

Only McAllen ISD, 1718, Sharyland ISD, 1770, and South Texas ISD, 1,870, surpassed the state average. Mercedes ISD had the lowest average with 1,623.

Seventh graders in the state also just had mathematics and English end-of-course exams.

In the state, mathematics had an average scale score of 1,754.

Only three school districts surpassed the state average, including La Joya ISD, 1768, McAllen ISD, 1810, and Sharyland ISD, 1824. Mercedes ISD had the lowest average at 1691.

For reading, the state average scale score was 1,668.

Only three school districts surpassed the state average, including McAllen ISD, 1704, Sharyland ISD, 1712, and South Texas ISD, 1,822. Mercedes ISD had the lowest at 1,566.

Eighth graders in the state took mathematics, English, science and social studies end-of-course exams.

Mathematics had an average scale score of 1,849.

Overall, most school districts out-performed the state average, including PSJA ISD, 1,880, Weslaco ISD, 1897, McAllen ISD, 1,906, La Joya ISD, 1,921, Sharyland ISD, 1976, and South Texas ISD, 1,986.

For reading, the state average scale score was 1,716.

Only three school districts surpassed the state average, including McAllen ISD, 1744, Sharyland ISD, 1750, and South Texas ISD, 1,822. Among the lower than state average scores were Weslaco ISD, 1,655, and Mercedes ISD with 1,608.

In the state for science, the average scale score was 3,927.

Only two school districts surpassed the state average, including La Joya ISD, 3,292, and Sharyland ISD with 4,058. Mission CISD had the lowest average score with 3,699.

For social studies, the state average scale score was 3,729.

Only three school districts surpassed the state average, including Donna ISD, 3754, McAllen ISD, 3755, and South Texas ISD 4,157. Mercedes ISD had the lowest average score with 3,477.