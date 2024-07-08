Brownsville couple arrested for ‘long’ history of child abuse

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Brownsville couple was arrested on a multitude of charges following an investigation that revealed they had been physically abusing their children and pet dog, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s announced in a news release the arrest of 30-year-old Michael Angelo Garcia and 26-year-old Amanda Sauceda on multiple counts of injury to a child, abandoning or endangering a child, failure to report a felony and cruelty to animals.

On June 23, deputies responded to a residence in the 5700 block of Paso Real in Brownsville in reference to a disturbance, according to the release.

Once there, deputies made contact with Garcia and Sauceda who had an outstanding warrant for the offense of burglary of a motor vehicle and she was placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, Garcia was arrested for public intoxication because he was found “stumbling down the road” upon the deputies arrival.

Police then called Child Protective Services to the scene because the couple’s four children were at the location and they were released to a family member later that same day.

The next day, CPS informed the sheriff’s office of an outcry the children made regarding physical abuse they’ve suffered from their parents.

An investigation revealed a “long” history of violent physical abuse and neglect to the children as well as their dog.

Sauceda, who was already arrested, was charged with four counts of abandoning and endangering a child, three counts of injury to a child and one count of failing to report a felony.

The release states that investigators obtained arrest warrants for Garcia for the same offenses as Sauceda with the exception of the failure to report charge.

Additionally, Garcia was charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

On Saturday, while patrolling the area of Paso Real and Recate, deputies encountered Garcia riding his bicycle and he was recognized as being a wanted subject.

Once arrested, authorities found several controlled substances on his person and he was taken to Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center for arraignment.

Both Sauceda and Garcia remain jailed.