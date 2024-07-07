Edinburg man in San Juan standoff with police sentenced for drug possession

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Edinburg resident who was at the location of a standoff with police where five people were charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer was sentenced to prison on drug possession charges, according to court documents.

Gustavo Prieto, 47, was convicted Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to five years in prison as a result of a narcotics search warrant.

According to the indictment, authorities on June 16, 2023, discovered methamphetamine and marijuana that Prieto had with intentions of delivering the narcotics.

The five people involved in the standoff are Brownsville resident Robert Zavala, 27, San Juan residents Larry Palomo, 45, Daniel Lee Gonzalez, 32, Kayla Dee Lara, 31, and 48-year-old Pharr resident Luis Garcia Guerra.

At about 10:40 a.m., on June 16, 2023, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a warrant at 703 Kennedy Street in San Juan and announced their presence before they breached the front door, according to the initial probable cause affidavit.

“As Sheriff’s Deputies entered the residence, they began to receive gunfire from the south east corner bedroom,” the affidavit said.

The deputies eventually managed to detain eight people inside the residence, but only arrested seven of them.

Prieto and 33-year-old San Juan resident Maria Isabel Bravo were charged with drug possession.

Bravo was sentenced to four years probation on Feb. 23.

Prieto has remained in jail since his arrest.