Sebastian man charged in crash that killed 25-year-old Raymondville woman

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Sebastian man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after running a stop sign in Willacy County early Saturday morning and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 25-year-old woman and launching a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation.

During their investigation, authorities found that around 12:13 a.m. Saturday a Nissan Maxima, occupied by one female driver later identified as Kyleigh Posas, was driving Westbound on Farm-to-Market Road 1762, according to a DPS news release.

At the same time, a Dodge Ram 1500, whose driver was later identified as Rosendo Daniel Rodriguez, of Sebastian, was traveling northbound on Cantu Road approaching a stop sign at FM 1762.

Rodriguez, 27, failed to stop and crashed into the Nissan at the intersection, causing Posas, of Raymondville, to die at the scene due to her injuries, DPS said.

He was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen where a search warrant for his blood specimen was executed due to Rodriguez showing signs of intoxication.

Rodriguez was charged with intoxication Manslaughter and transported to the Willacy County jail pending his arraignment.