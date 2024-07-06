Mother of child who drowned in Mission to face charges

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Charges are pending for a Florida woman whose toddler drowned at a Mission residence where they were visiting on the Fourth of July, according to police Chief Cesar Torres.

The chief didn’t reveal the identities of the mother and the 3-year-old boy who died in the drowning, but Torres did confirm that authorities are investigating the mother and circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The mother is currently facing charges,” Torres said, but couldn’t say what charges exactly she’s facing.

According to the chief, the mother and her two children, one 13 and the other 3, were at the residence on Joyce Drive in Mission visiting a friend. She left early Thursday morning and didn’t return “for a while,” Torres said.

First responders were called to the home and found the 3-year-old boy in a pool at the residence. They performed CPR but the child later died at a local hospital.

The drowning remains under investigation.