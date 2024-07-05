Bracing for Beryl: RGV cities, counties continuing sandbag distributions

With Beryl eyeing direct or indirect impact in Mexico and South Texas late Sunday or early Monday, agencies in the Rio Grande Valley are wasting no time issuing sandbags to local residents in preparation for what might be a powerful storm, or hurricane.

The following are the locations in your area where sandbags are being distributed in anticipation of Beryl making landfall.

FRIDAY

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 will be providing sandbags to residents on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sandbags will be available at the Precinct 2 Field Operations Facility, located 4011 S. Veterans Road in San Juan.

Residents must provide an ID before receiving sandbags which are limited to four bags per household.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will be distributing sandbags Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. in Mercedes while supplies last.

Sandbags will be available at the Sunrise Hill Park/Pct. 1 Operations Facility, located at 5230 Mille 11 N. in Mercedes.

Residents are limited to six bags per vehicle in a drive-thru.

For more information call (956) 968-8733.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will also be distributing sandbags Friday at three locations from 3 to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

Residents will have to fill up their own sandbags with a limit of four per resident. The county will have “ready-to-go” sandbags for residents with disabilities and older residents.

Locations include the Sullivan City Substation, located 1429 El Pinto Road in Sullivan City, as well as 2894 W. Mile 7 Road, and La Mansion at 2401 Moorefield Road in Mission.

For more information about the event call Precinct 3 at (956) 585-4509.

Cameron County will be distributing six sandbags per household Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Sandbags can be picked up at the Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse, located at 2050 S. Browne Ave. in Brownsville, Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse, located at 7092 Old Alice Road in Brownsville, Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse, located 26945 FM 510 in San Benito and the Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse, located at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria.

You can also pick up sandbags in Harlingen ad the Public Works Yard, located at 404 S. 54th St., through 6 p.m. A valid driver’s license, Harlingen water bill or residential bill are required.

The city of Harlingen will be distributing six sandbags, self-service, per household to residents with a city water bill and driver’s license, or city residential lease through 6 p.m. at Victor Park, located at 1601 Golf Course Drive in Harlingen.

Businesses can receive up to 10 sandbags.

THROUGH SATURDAY

The city of Palmview will be distributing sandbags Friday and Saturday at the Palmview Municipal Library located at 505 Palmview Commercial Drive.

Sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Attendees will have to provide proof of residency before they can fill up their own sandbags with a limit of six bags per resident while businesses are limited to eight. Shovels, bags and sand will be provided at the event as well assistance for the elderly and disabled.

The city of McAllen will be providing sandbags to residents Friday and Saturday at the McAllen Westside Softball Complex (Westside Park), located at 1000 S. Ware Road.

Residents must provide proof of residency as well as a valid ID or current utility bill before filling their own sandbags.

Sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and residents are limited to six bags each while businesses are limited to 12.

For non-emergency assistance, call (956) 681-2000. For more information, call (956) 681-3111.

Hidalgo is distributing sandbags behind the Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10th St. in Hidalgo, through 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Park in the back parking lot.

There will be six bags allowed per household and 10 per business. Proof of water bill and ID is required, and you’ll have to fill up the bags.

The city of Pharr is distributing six sandbags per household and 12 per business at two locations from 10 a.m. from 8 p.m. through Saturday: Pharr EMS headquarters, located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.; and the Pharr Development & Research Center, located at 850 W. Dicker Road.

Pharr residents will need to bring proof of residency, such as a water bill, and a driver’s license, and a shovel.

THROUGH SUNDAY

The city of Edinburg will be distributing sandbags throughout the weekend at two locations.

Sandbags will be available from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Edinburg Service Center, located at 1201 N. Doolittle Road, and the Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road.

Residents must bring proof of residency including ID and a utility bill before receiving sandbags, which are limited to six bags per household and eight bags for businesses. Businesses can receive unlimited sand if they bring their own bags.

The service center will distribute sandbags via drive-thru while the Municipal Park will be self-serve.