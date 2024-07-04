Illegal gambling bust nets 4 arrests, 77 machines in San Juan

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Four employees of a San Juan game room were arrested and 77 gambling machines were seized in a raid Wednesday evening, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Frida Sanchez and Fatima Hernandez, both 21, and Jordi Alejandro Gonzalez, 33, and Fernando Arteaga, 47, were detained following the raid and later arrested on charges of keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device and equipment, gambling promotion and engaged in organized criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office said in the release that Gonzalez was also charged with evading arrest on foot and resisting arrest.

Investigators executed a search warrant at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Quinta Ximena, located in the 4600 block of South Stewart Road in San Juan, and found the 77 machines, “which were disabled.”

An unknown amount of cash was also recovered.

Gonzalez was given $6,000 in bonds while Sanchez, Hernandez and Arteaga each received $4,000 in bonds.