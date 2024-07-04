Athletic coordinator and ‘outstanding teacher’ gets Lady Kats hoops job

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

RAYMONDVILLE — Years of experience will soon direct a girls varsity basketball team at a local high school.

Jessica Acuna will be the new head coach this school year of the varsity girls basketball team at the Raymondville Early College High School.

“I’ve had the privilege to be an assistant in our Lady Kat basketball program for the past five years,” Acuna said. “I’m honored to have been selected to lead the team as head coach. I’m excited to see our program grow and to continue to be part of this strong Bearkat community.”

Acuna has served Raymondville ISD since 2019, said a statement from the district. During that time she has been the girls athletic coordinator, the Myra Green Middle School Science department and an ACE summer program assistant.

Texas ACE, or Afterschool Centers on Education, provides activities free of charge before and after school and during the summer.

Her coaching accomplishments at Raymondville include helping to guide the varsity basketball team to the playoffs in 2022 and 2024. She also led the junior varsity softball team to a district championship in 2022.

“I’m excited to see Coach Acuna stepping into the role of Head Coach for the Lady Kats,” said Athletic Director Frank Cantu. “I’m sure her experience and passion for the game will inspire and elevate our basketball program.”

Superintendent Stetson Roane hailed the appointment of Acuna to the new position.

“Her impact on our students both in the classroom and on the court has been tremendous, and we look forward to her continued success,” Roane said.

Acuna is an “outstanding teacher,” said Deputy Superintendent Benjamin Clinton.

“The same qualities that make her great in the classroom also make her an exceptional coach,” Clinton said. “I am excited for the future of Lady Kat Basketball under her leadership.”