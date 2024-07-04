Alamo man ejected from vehicle, killed overnight Thursday

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Alamo man was killed Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle in an overnight car crash in Donna, launching a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation.

Pedro Garcia, 45, of Alamo died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, DPS said in a news release.

The crash occurred around midnight Thursday in the vicinity of Interstate Highway 2 and Farm-to-Market Road 493 in Donna, where a 2005 silver Nissan Armada being driven by Garcia was traveling westbound.

That’s when Garcia drove off the road and struck a light pole.

“(F)or unknown reasons, (the driver) veered off the roadway and drove onto the westbound IH-2 Frontage Road, where the Nissan struck a wooden light pole, rolled over, and the male driver was ejected,” DPS said, adding that Garcia did not have a seat belt on.

Troopers are currently investigating the crash and reminded about the dangers of driving without wearing a seat belt.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying by 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars. For those in pickups, seat belts reduce the risk of dying by 60%. Your seat belt is designed to keep you from being thrown into the dashboard, windshield, or even onto the road,” DPS said in the release.