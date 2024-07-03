Woman’s legs severed after jumping on train in Harlingen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlingen police say a woman had both her legs severed when attempting to jump onto a moving train Tuesday.

Authorities arrived at Ninth Street and Jefferson around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to an auto-pedestrian incident involving a train.

At the scene, police saw people helping a “female that had been severely injured,” police said in the release. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

“Officers learned that the injured female was in her early 20’s and was trying to jump onto a moving train but fell causing the train to sever both her legs,” stated the release.

Officers provided first aid until EMS and the fire department arrived. She was transported to a local hospital where she was taken into surgery and is currently in stable condition.