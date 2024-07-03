Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Freedom is not free, but celebrating freedom is.

Local municipalities in the Rio Grande Valley are offering residents the opportunity to celebrate America with free events featuring live music, food and fireworks throughout the Fourth of July week.

Details about the events, which are scheduled throughout the week are as follows.

SAN JUAN

The city of San Juan’s Fourth of July Celebration is taking place through 11 p.m. Wednesday at the San Juan Municipal Park, located at 506 U.S. Business 83.

The event will include wrestling matches, rides for kids, water slides, and live musical performances from the SA Lights 80’s Tribute Band, Grupo Incendio, WRECKLESS TEXAS, and The Melodious Bastards.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

MISSION

The city of Mission is hosting its Fourth of July Red, White, and Blue Festival on Wednesday at the Mission Events Center, located at 200 N. Shary Road, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The festivities will include vendors, free food for children, a petting zoo, moon jumps, a dunking booth, a hayride, prizes, free kiddie rides, and live music from Rustic Rose.

LOS FRESNOS

The Los Fresnos Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display on Wednesday at Los Fresnos Memorial Park, located at 900 N. Arroyo Blvd.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with an invocation, presentation of colors by Scout Troop 61, National Anthem, guest speaker, train rides, slides, and an obstacle course. There will also be food vendors as well as arts and crafts vendors.

The festivities will include an array of contests including a hot dog eating contest, jalapeno eating contest, patriotic costume contest, a waiters race, as well as children’s competitions such as a watermelon eating contest, three-legged sack race, and a tortilla toss.

The event will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

BROWNSVILLE

The city of Brownsville and the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Fourth of July Salute to Freedom event on Thursday at the Brownsville Sports Park, located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with tailgating available at 4 p.m.

Salute to Freedom will feature live music, a car show, food vendors, sponsor booths, and a fireworks display that will begin at 9 p.m.

HARLINGEN

The city of Harlingen is hosting its annual Freedom Fest on Thursday at Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1216 Fair Park Blvd.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. with a beer garden, food vendors, a car show, kids carnival, and musical performances by Gary Hobbs and Ram Herrera. Freedom Fest will conclude with a firework display.

HIDALGO

The city of Hidalgo is hosting its annual Fourth of July Show in the Sky on Thursday at the Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10th St.

Attendees can expect Lucha Libre wrestling, food and drinks, vendors, kiddie rides, and what is being billed as “the biggest fireworks show in South Texas. The event will also feature live music performances from Los Comebacks with Creative Arts Studio, Hepoka, Los Mismos De Linares Oficial, and PeeWee.

The Fourth of July Show in the Sky is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

McALLEN

The city of McAllen will be hosting all-day festivities with its 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration on Thursday.

The festivities will kick off with the sold-out Independence Day 4K Run starting at 7 a.m. at Archer Park, located at 101 N. Main St. Archer Park will also play host to the Patriotic Program at 8 a.m. Immediately following the race, the city will host the Main Street Parade which will run from Houston Avenue to Beech Avenue. There will be free seating, but the community is invited to bring chairs and picnics.

The city will also be hosting the Freedom Festival at Archer Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature music, food, games and family fun. Families will also be able to enjoy the festivities of Aquatica at the Municipal Park Pool, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd., from 1 to 4 p.m.

The festivities continue at the Municipal Park from 6 to 10 p.m. with food, live music and entertainment, as well as the H-E-B Concert in the Sky fireworks extravaganza at 9 p.m.

The fireworks spectacular will be paired with patriotic music from radio station 710-AM KURV. For more information, visit www.mcallenparks.net or follow the McAllen Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @mcallenparks.

PHARR

The city of Pharr is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration Thursday at Allen & William Arnold City/School Park, located at 615 W. Eldora Road.

The free event is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. and will feature food, live music, a carnival, a petting zoo, and a fireworks show.

WESLACO

The city of Weslaco is hosting Stars & Stripes: A Freedom Festival Friday at South Texas Boulevard in downtown Weslaco.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. and will feature live music, food, family friendly activities, and a drone show.