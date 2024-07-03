Murder suspect shot Mission man after taking cake to victim’s girlfriend, chief says

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The suspect accused in a Monday night shooting that left one man dead was arraigned Wednesday morning on a murder charge, Mission police spokesman Art Flores said.

Esdras Elias Ortiz, 26, allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Yorman Jovani Reta.

The shooting occurred at around 8:36 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of the 2800 block of Dinastia Dorado.

According to Flores, the shooting occurred due to a dispute between the two men. Reta was at his girlfriend’s residence when Ortiz showed up and an argument ensued.

Chief Cesar Torres said Wednesday that Ortiz had gone to the home to give his friend some birthday cake, but the girl’s boyfriend answered the door instead.

Torres said an argument erupted between the two that escalated with Reta allegedly getting a knife. Ortiz then walked around the outside of the house with Reta following him, turned around and pulled out a firearm and shot Reta.

According to the chief, Reta suffered gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Ortiz was issued a $2 million bond for murder, but it remains unclear whether he remains in jail.