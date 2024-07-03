Harlingen daycare worker charged with child injury after baby found ‘unresponsive’

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — Police are investigating a case in which a daycare worker’s facing a charge of injury to a child while a 15-month-old girl remains in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

Belinda Perez, 30, of San Benito, is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after a judge set bail at $750,000, ordering her to an ankle monitor with “conditions to keep her away from any daycares or children,” officials stated in a news release.

At about 3 p.m. on June 27, officers were called to a daycare center at 1502 Dixieland Road, where they began assisting emergency medical technicians after finding an “unresponsive child,” the release states.

“When officers arrived on scene, a daycare worker was holding an unresponsive child,” officials said, adding an officer began administrating cardiopulmonary resuscitation until EMS technicians and firefighters took over.

Officials rushed the baby to a hospital, where she was listed in “critical condition,” officials said.

“She is still in ICU and doing better,” Sgt. Larry Moore, the police department’s spokesman, said Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation, officials said.

“The daycare owners are cooperating with investigators and have provided evidence pertaining to this case,” officials said.