Bexar County man wanted for soliciting minor arrested at Progreso port

A Bexar County man wanted for the online solicitation of a minor was arrested Friday at the Progreso International Bridge.

Jose Quintanilla, 27, was taken into custody after he was referred for secondary inspection at the bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Donna International Crossing, according to a news release.

During the inspection authorities found that Quintanilla had an “outstanding felony arrest warrant for online solicitation of a minor issued by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office,” stated the release.

He was turned over to the Donna Police Department for transport to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office custody for adjudication.

“Despite scorching temperatures and increased international travel, CBP officers continue to exercise unyielding vigilance and arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for a sex offense involving a child in the Bexar area,” said Port Director Walter Weaver for the Progreso port of entry in the release. “Arrests of this magnitude illustrate the vital roles CBP officers play in protecting our communities.”