Public invited to July 4 celebration at Brownsville Sports Park

The Brownsville Sports Park will open its gates to area residents and families for tailgating, cookouts, fireworks viewing and a host of other free holiday activities during the Salute to Freedom on the Fourth of July.

“This celebration not only pays tribute to our country’s independence but also honors the brave men and women who have selflessly served our nation. We are grateful to H-E-B, the City of Brownsville, and the Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau for their support,” Shannon Guerrero-Contreras of the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department stated in a news release.

The evening’s highlight will be a 25-minute fireworks show, lighting up the night sky in and around Olmito on Brownsville’s northern edge with a mesmerizing display of colors and patterns.

Guests of all ages are invited to gather their picnic blankets and lawn chairs to witness the show, which begins at 9:23 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m., while tailgating starts at 4 p.m., providing attendees ample time to secure their spot and explore the various attractions. Live entertainment will feature three local Brownsville bands: Cleiri, Audio Escape, and Vaquero Cowboy.

Community partner H-E-B will sponsor a veterans pavilion, providing veterans and their families a comfortable space to enjoy the festivities, including delicious food and free promotional items as a token of appreciation for their service.

The Salute to Freedom will also host a classic car show where enthusiasts can take in the sights and sounds of cars from decades past. If you have a car you would like to enter in the show, feel free to contact the Brownsville Sports Park at (956) 574-6650.

The Brownsville Sports Park offers ample parking for all attendees, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free experience. With tailgating permitted, families and friends can enjoy the festivities while savoring their favorite snacks and refreshments, while they cook out under the stars.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 542-2064.