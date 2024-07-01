RGV DA Coalition announces annual July 4 No Refusal Weekend

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

EDINBURG — The Rio Grande Valley District Attorneys Coalition announced its annual No Refusal Weekend for the July 4 holiday with testimony from a survivor of a fatal drunk driving incident that resulted in the conviction of the driver.

DAs from Hidalgo, Starr, Cameron and Willacy counties along with law enforcement gathered at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court Monday morning to warn the public about drinking and driving this weekend in order to avoid consequences and, more importantly, tragedy.

Sgt. Maria Hernandez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation, broke down the intricacies of the No Refusal weekend which will begin July 3 at midnight and will run up until Sunday.

“This multi-agency effort aims to reduce DWI related traffic crashes in the area,” Hernandez said. “Driving under the influence is a 100 percent preventable crime.”

During a No Refusal weekend, those who decide to drive while intoxicated and refuse to provide a breath sample will be subject to blood testing at the scene or a nearby jail or medical facility.

Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez stated that he feels these efforts by the RGV DA Coalition have been yielding results adding that in the last two or three years, they’ve observed a notable decrease in drunk drivers.

“I think these initiatives are a big part of getting that out to the public and hopefully we see another decrease this year,” Ramirez said.

According to Hernandez, last year in the Pharr TxDOT district, there were 1,279 DUI alcohol related crashes resulting in 32 fatalities and 110 serious injuries.

Hernandez also reminds the public of Bently’s law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, which requires a convicted drunk driver to pay restitution to the victim’s surviving children until they turn 18.

Andrea Rodriguez, a former EMT who survived a tragic DUI related crash in Dec. 16, 2018, shared a glimpse into her life following the loss of her husband, 32-year-old Felipe Huerta Jr., and the patient she was caring for before the life-altering crash, 68-year-old Delia Cortines.

Rodriguez stated at the conference that the drunk driver who struck them, 39-year-old Mitchell Trevino, was twice over the legal limit.

“Every day is a battle,” Rodriguez said. “I have so many injuries, some seen, most unseen, but I am here.”

Trevino was convicted on April 11 on one charge of intoxication manslaughter causing the death of an EMS personnel, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault of an EMS personnel. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Hernandez spoke directly to Rodriguez and assured her that law enforcement in the RGV would work hard to stop others from the experience she continues to live through to this day.

“We promise, I promise, that we will continue to work diligently and strive daily to keep this place safe,” Hernandez said.