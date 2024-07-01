Mexican resident wins big Lotto award at Pharr H-E-B

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mexican resident has won big at the H-E-B Plus on Cage Boulevard in Pharr.

The resident — who opted to remain anonymous — won more than $1.3 million after purchasing a winning Texas Lottery ticket.

The Mexican resident purchased the sole grand prize winning ticket for the May 13 drawing of the Texas Two Step at the Pharr H-E-B, according to a news release issued by Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 4, 13, 14, 17, with a red “Bonus Ball” of 24, the news release states.

The Texas Two Step game features drawings that occur twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CST. Tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Jackpots in the game begin at $200,000 and increase until there is a winner.

Winning the jackpot requires matching all four white ball numbers — which range from 1-35 — plus the red bonus ball, which also ranges from 1-35; however, as with most Texas Lotto games, smaller prizes are available for those who match lesser combinations.

In the May 13 drawing, for example, a total of 25 lotto players matched the first four numbers, but not the red bonus ball, according to official results posted on the Texas Lottery website. They each received a payout of $1,522.

Another 106 players matched three out of the four numbers, and matched the bonus ball. Those players collected $44 prizes.

And more than 23,200 players failed to match any of the four white numbers, but did match the bonus ball. For that, they received a cash prize of $5.

Overall odds of winning a prize in the Texas Two Step are one in 32.4, according to Texas Lotto.

May 13’s jackpot ticket was worth $1.325 million.