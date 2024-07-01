Harlingen H-E-B to get $24 million makeover

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

H-E-B will begin a $24 million remodeling project for one of its Harlingen locations early next year.

The remodel will take place at the ​​H-E-B in the 600 block of South Expressway 83 in Harlingen. This is one of three locations locally with the other two on Morgan Boulevard and South Commerce.

According to information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project will begin March 10, 2025 with an estimated completion date of Jan. 13, 2027.

It is estimated to cost $24,356,000. As for the type of work that will be done at the location, the state describes it as a renovation/alteration, and is expected to be 113,000 square feet in size.

Attempts to reach H-E-B for more details were unsuccessful as of press time Monday.