Driver of 18-wheeler crashes into Mission home, dies

The driver of a 18-wheeler semi-truck that crashed into a home in Mission on Saturday morning has died, according to authorities.

Members of the Mission Firefighters Association took to Facebook to issue a statement explaining that the crash occurred in the 2600 block of West Expressway.

They were asking residents to avoid the area as they continued their efforts to rescue the driver.

Firefighters provided images showing the back of the semi sticking out from the side of a home with a trail of dirt and debris behind it. The trail stretched across the parking lot of a Jr’s Tires and Wheels located near the home.

Art Flores, spokesman for the Mission Police Department, said authorities received the call about the crash at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, died. His identity has not been released and is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the city to Mission.