$300K in marijuana seized from tractor trailer at Pharr bridge

Federal authorities seized nearly $300,000 worth of marijuana from a tractor earlier this month at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and a canine unit inspected the tractor trailer, which was entering from Mexico on Monday, June 17, and discovered the marijuana.

During their search, they found 1,267 packages of alleged marijuana that weighed 1,455 pounds hidden within the tractor. The marijuana is estimated to have a value of $291,000.

The vehicle and drugs were seized by customs officers.

“While no longer a common drug being smuggled into the United States, this seizure of a large amount of marijuana illustrates that it indeed still generates income for smuggling organizations,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry, in a news release.

Homeland Security Investigations has started a criminal investigation.