Nonprofit to host health fair for veterans in Pharr

Chicanos Por La Causa will be hosting a Health and Resource Fair for Veteran Families where attendees can receive a variety of free services.

The event will be held Monday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brookhaven Event Center, located 404 E. Interstate Highway 2, Building C in Pharr (next to Matt’s Building Materials).

Throughout the event, veterans and their families will be able to receive free health screenings including physical and vision screenings as well as assistance with disability claims, utility support and access to food bags.

Attendees will also be able to learn about the mental health resources available.

The event will also feature a group yoga session as well as free food and door prizes.