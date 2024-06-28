Hidalgo County detention officer arrested for sexual assault

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Hidalgo County detention officer has been arrested on sexual assault allegations, the county said in a news release Friday.

Sebastian Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Thursday by Pharr police and “immediately” terminated from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of his arrest. Details regarding the nature of the allegations are currently unavailable.

The Pharr Police Department is currently investigating the case.

The county issued a statement addressing the arrest.

“As an organization, we are committed to upholding public confidence and preserving the community’s trust in the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office,” the county said in the release. “We will thoroughly investigate all allegations of employee misconduct and take the necessary actions to ensure accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve.”