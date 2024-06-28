Edinburg to fire up grills for annual Cook’Em on July 6

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Edinburg is grilling up to host its annual Texas Cook’Em High Steaks event that will feature what they consider some of the finest steak and barbecue in the state.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6 at the Ebony Hill Golf Course, located at 300 W. Palm Drive in Edinburg, where they will also feature musical guests and attractions.

“We’re thrilled to be back for another year of amazing music, delicious food, and exciting attractions,” said Ronnie Larralde, executive director, in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome competitors from around the state to Edinburg for this one-of-a-kind event.”

The cook-off will allow competitors to showcase their skills in categories including chicken, ribs, brisket and rib eye steak. The winner of the competition will receive a coveted ticket to the 2025 American Royal, the world’s largest championship BBQ cook-off, as well as a $20,000 cash prize.

The winner will also score an opportunity to compete in the Steak Cook-Off Association World Championship in 2025.

To register for the cook-off, visit edinburgchamber.wufoo.com.

Headlining this year’s event are Texas country artists, the Josh Abbott Band and opener Hudson Westbrook. Other musical guests include RED, a tribute to Taylor Swift, as well as Tejano music performances by Mesteno, Zinzzero and Delta Boys.

This year’s event will also feature activities such as craft vendors, a kids fun zone, a firework show, and a Freedom SkyDive in observance of Independence Day weekend.