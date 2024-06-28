CBP finds 67 guns, 69 magazines in vehicle at Progreso International Bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Wednesday found a large cache of guns, magazines and some ammo hidden in a vehicle at the Progreso International Bridge.

In a news release, CBP said they found the guns in a vehicle that was selected for secondary inspection where a K-9 and “non-intrusive inspection system” alerted to the vehicle.

In all, CBP found 67 guns, 69 magazines and 33 rounds of ammunition.

The release said that Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated an investigation.

CBP did not disclose whether anyone was arrested.

Walter Weaver, port director of the Progreso and Donna ports of entries, said the seizure illustrates CBP’s commitment to securing the shared border with Mexico.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise resolute vigilance and through an effective combination of training, inspections experience and technology they interdicted a significant load of undeclared weapons,” Weaver said in the release.