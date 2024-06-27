Mrs. Baird’s Bread to donate 10,000 loaves of bread to Food Bank RGV

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mrs. Baird’s Bread has launched its fourth annual Fighting Texas Hunger campaign which will see ​​more than 165,000 loaves of bread donated to local food banks throughout the state.

As such, Mrs Baird’s has pledged 10,000 loaves of bread to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley with Friday’s “Our Day of Giving” event.

For every loaf of bread purchased on Friday, Mrs. Baird’s Bread will donate a loaf to the RGV Food Bank. Those loaves of bread will then be distributed by the food bank and its partner agencies throughout Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

“This will benefit the food bank because for every loaf that’s donated, that will help support one family or two families,” Rosie Martinez, Food Bank RGV Manager of Marketing and Communications, said. “With summer, being out of school, families are really relying on that extra help from the food bank. So being able to give him a fresh loaf of bread, that can go a long way with sandwiches or just in addition to their meals.”

Shoppers can find Fighting Texas Hunger displays at local grocery stores with a QR code to make a direct donation to the food bank. Donations may also be made by visiting www.mrsbairds.com/fightingtexashunger and selecting the link for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

The food bank will also be kicking off the 2024 Empty Bowls season with a Paint Party this Saturday at the Radisson Hotel McAllen Airport. Tickets for the event are $10 each and available through the food bank’s website, www.foodbankrgv.com.

For more information about the food bank’s upcoming events, including mobile pop-up distribution events, follow the Food Bank RGV Facebook page. Anyone in need of food is encouraged to call (956)682-8101.