Dinosaurs to roam McAllen Convention Center beginning Friday

Have you ever wanted the Jurassic Park experience (without the scary bits)?

Now’s your chance, as the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience makes its way to McAllen for a three-day event exposing attendees to 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Creataceous period.

The event will kick off Friday and run until Sunday at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd. in McAllen.

The event will feature activities such as a scientifically accurate dinosaur herd, live dinosaur shows all day, the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and a real fossil exhibit featuring tyrannosaurus teeth, a triceratops horn and life size dino skull, according to a news release.

Other activities include a “Tricera-tots” play area, bounce houses, inflatable attractions as well as photo opportunities, face painting and other fun activities.

The event will also feature an interactive Raptor Training Experience throughout the day where attendees can meet and pet the interactive baby dinosaurs. Kids can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers and embark on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt.

To create the realism of the quest they collaborate with leading paleontologists who ensure each dinosaur is replicated exactly, including teeth size, to texture skin as well as if it has fur or feathers, stated the release.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.jurassicquest.com or on site. A general admission ticket will allow access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and craft activities and live dinosaur shows. Children 2 years or younger enter for free.

Attendees can upgrade to the kids ultimate tickets for those ages 2-10, which allows unlimited access to stationery and walking dinosaur rides, fossil dig, and dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions.

The event will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.