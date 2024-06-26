State rests in trial of man who killed 8 migrants in crash at Brownsville bus stop

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BROWNSVILLE — After hearing one of the surviving Venezuelan victims recount getting run over by an out-of-control sport utility vehicle on the morning of May 7, 2023, the state rested its case Wednesday afternoon against George Alvarez of Brownsville.

Eight other Venezuelan immigrants were not so lucky.

They died in the crash at a bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center on Minnesota Avenue at approximately 8:29 a.m. that day.

“Through the investigation it was found that the SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck a total of 18 individuals,” Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said at the time. “It was further found that there were six fatalities on scene and 12 critically injured. From then to now fatalities have grown to eight.”

Those who died in the cash include Jose Cario-Moreno, Cristian Sangranis Rodriguez, Brayan Garcia, Hector Medina Medero, Enyerbeth Cabarcas, Luis Matute Vasquez, Jorge Flores Colina and Richard Bustamante Perez.

Two others who were seriously injured, but survived, testified at Alvarez’s trial.

Speaking through an interpreter, one of them described how the impact of the crash knocked him out. When he woke up after being hit by Alvarez’s vehicle, he discovered one of his legs had been ripped from his body. He even showed how after surgery he now uses a prosthetic leg.

The man described how he and a group of mostly Venezuelan immigrants were waiting that Friday morning for a city bus from the Ozanam Center to the Brownsville bus station on their way north to connect with relatives in San Antonio and other northern locales.

Suddenly, a SUV driven by Alvarez, plowed into them sitting on the side of the curb and leaving the main lane of travel to do so. Many others were injured in the incident.

The man said one of those who died in the tragedy was his cousin.

Defense attorney Cesar de Leon, of Brownsville, attempted to apologize on Alvarez’s behalf.

Prosecutor Art Teniente, of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, objected on grounds of relevancy but was overruled by Judge Adolfo E. Cordova, who is presiding over the case in 197th state District Court

Alvarez is charged with eight counts of intoxication manslaughter, eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $4.1 million in bonds.

After questioning a number of witnesses including Dr. Elizabeth Miller, the Cameron County forensic pathologist, Teniente rested the state’s case.

De Leon is to resume presenting the case in Alvarez’s defense, starting at 8:30 Thursday morning.

Alvarez has pleaded not guilty.

The trial began Monday, court records show.