Kiskeya Athletics in Pharr to host National Parkour Championships

Kiskeya Athletics in Pharr will be hosting the United States Parkour Association National Parkour Championships this July and are inviting the Rio Grande Valley community to compete with top athletes from all over the country.

The USPK National Parkour Championships will begin July 11 to 14.

The event will highlight three competitions where athletes will demonstrate their abilities in skill, speed and style.

This competition is a key qualifier for the Sports Parkour League World Championships, which is scheduled for August 16-18 in Vancouver, Canada, where athletes will compete for the title North American Parkour Champion.

Kiskeya Athletics is located at 1251 W. Minnesota Road in Pharr.

For those interested in registering to compete, they can visit kiskeyaathletics.com/competition.