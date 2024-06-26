Games of Texas returns to Brownsville in July

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Brownsville held a press conference Wednesday to announce it’s rolling out the red carpet for the second consecutive Games of Texas from July 25-28.

Cities chosen by Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation to host the games get them for two years in a row. Brownsville was selected in 2018 but wasn’t able to hold the first round until last year due to the pandemic. City Manager Helen Ramirez said the 2023 event attracted nearly 7,000 competing athletes and that this year 10,000 are expected.

Factor in all the coaches and family members accompanying the athletes and Brownsville is looking at a wave of 30,000 to 35,000 visitors over the four days next month, she said.

“There’s such need for hotels that we actually partner with Harlingen and (South Padre Island) and even as far as McAllen,” Ramirez said. “It’s exciting from an economic development perspective — sales tax, hotel occupancy.”

Last year’s games generated $4.8 million in sales tax revenue, she said, noting that sporting goods stores did especially well.

The event is also notable because of the large number of students competitors, many coming from Brownsville Independent School District and other local school districts, she said, adding that none of it would be possible without BISD’s collaboration. EMS teams will be out in force to help keep everyone hydrated and healthy and handle any emergencies that should arise, especially during the outdoor competitions, Ramirez noted.

“We’re going to be at our best and just really prepared to welcome everyone,” she said.

The opening ceremonies, July 26 at the Brownsville Sports Park, are not to be missed, Ramirez said.

Among the 16 individual competitions — a number of which will take place at BISD facilities — are youth basketball, youth and adult boxing, adult flag football, youth and adult golf, youth and adult skateboarding, youth soccer, youth softball, adult and youth tennis, and youth track and field.

Competitions also include youth and adult co-ed volleyball, youth and adult disc golf, youth and adult pickleball, adult sand volleyball, youth and adult swimming, and youth volleyball.

Winners in the various competitions will have the opportunity to advance to state-level competitions.

Sean De Palma, director of the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department, the city’s lead agency on the games, said he wants everyone in the community “to come out and celebrate with us” during the event, which needs more volunteers.

“We’re still looking for volunteers, so please check our website,” De Palma said. “We do need the help to host.”

Mayor John Cowen Jr. likewise praised BISD for their “invaluable partnership” in helping the city host the 2024 games, “highlighting out community’s unity and spirit.”

“This event has brilliantly showcased Brownsville as a vibrant, innovative and growing community, bringing us together as one city,” he said. “We are grateful to all our partners and collaborators for their efforts in making this event a resounding success.”

TAAF Executive Director Mark Lord said in a message pre-recorded for the press conference, that the organization “couldn’t be any more excited” to have the games in Brownsville for the second consecutive year, and extended thanks to the mayor mayor and city commission, city manager and city staff, EMS and first responders, and parks and recreation.

“The first year you learn it,” he said. “The second year you master it. We can’t wait to see the product that you throw out on the table for our athletes and spectators. And your hospitality is off the charts. We know you’ll do it again.”

TAAF is counting on a big turnout from Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley, Lord said.

“You’ve got to have a home team for the crowd to cheer for, the home team crowd,” he said. “So get your athletes out there, get your spectators out there. Come see tomorrow’s great athletes. You never know. You may be seeing a future Olympian. … July 25 through the 28th, the only place to be in Texas is Brownsville.”

Registration for the Games of Texas is open. For more information visit gamesoftexas.com.