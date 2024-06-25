Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The students and the teachers performed well this school year.

People say these things quite often about students and teachers, but the Raymondville school district has the proof in writing.

The students have out-performed the state of Texas in every STAAR/EOC assessment, once again achieving some of the highest scores in the Rio Grande Valley, said a statement from the school district.

STAAR stands for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. EOC stands for End of Course.

“Our students’ outstanding performance on the STAAR/EOC assessments is a direct result of the tireless efforts and commitment of our teachers, staff, and administrators,” said Deputy Superintendent Benjamin Clinton.

“Their focus on academic excellence and student success is truly commendable.”

The STAAR/EOC evaluates the math, reading and science skills for both elementary and middle school students, plus social studies at the middle school level. At the high school level, students are tested on the subjects of algebra, biology, U.S. history, and English.

Superintendent Stetson Roane thanked the school community is a whole for supporting the stellar performance of the students.

“We continue to set and exceed high standards, demonstrating the effectiveness of our innovative teaching methods and comprehensive support systems,” Roane said. “I am incredibly proud of our students and staff.”