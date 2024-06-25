Mission woman, toddler die in fatal head-on crash in Palmview

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A woman and child are dead after crashing head-on into another vehicle while driving the wrong way in Palmview, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The release states that the crash occurred Monday at around 3 p.m. on FM 2221 east of Abram Road north of Palmview.

The investigation shows that the driver of a white Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup truck occupied by one male driver was traveling eastbound on FM 2221 east of Abram Road.

At that time, a black Chevrolet Cruze occupied by a 22-year-old female driver and a 2-year-old male child, later identified as Milagros Ayala and Elier Padilla, respectively, was traveling eastbound on the westbound lane.

The driver of the 2500 HD attempted to veer to the left in order to avoid crashing into the Cruze but was unsuccessful.

That driver was transported to the Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Cruze, both Mission residents, died at the scene.

DPS continues to investigate the fatal crash.