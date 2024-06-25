Harlingen Medical Center launching new medical residency

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlingen Medical Center has launched its first graduate medical education program in hopes of bringing more doctors to the Rio Grande Valley.

This an internal medicine residency program that will begin its first graduate class with 13 residents. They’ll start their three-year residency in July.

With the help of the program the facility hopes to “significantly” increase medical coverage in the Harlingen area by having the residents rotate throughout the center, according to a center news release.

“Our mission will be to train excellent physicians to deliver healthcare services in a variety of settings — and to help reduce shortages of physicians in our community,” Candi Constantine-Castillo, CEO of Harlingen Medical Center, said in the release.

Through the program the facility hopes to train its residents in an educational environment that promotes research and scholarship as well as help increase the assimilation of evidence-based medicine into patient care.

Hospital officials hope the program will help address various health factors and needs in the community by providing holistic healthcare and promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles.

“The educational and clinical components of this exciting project will be great assets for the entire Valley,” Constantine-Castillo added.

Although the program, which received its accreditation with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, is kicking off its first year with 13 residents, the facility hopes to increase that number to 39 residents by its third year once the program is fully staffed.

For more information about the internal medicine residency program call Nikki Herrera, GME coordinator for Harlingen Medical Center, at (956) 365-1926 or email [email protected]. More information can also be found online at www.HarlingenMedicalCenter.com.