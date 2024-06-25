Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Independent School District announced that it placed 17 schools on the 2023 Texas Honor Roll compiled by the Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness throughout the educational system.

The partnership’s goal is to ensure that more students enter the workforce with the skills today’s global economy demands. In partnership with educators and employers, it charts pathways that lead to academic success and living-wage jobs.

The honor roll is part of the national Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, which engages business leaders in recognizing successful schools and educational systems that prepare students with the fundamental skills needed to be successful in the workforce and in life.

“We are very excited to announce and share this prestigious recognition with our students, parents, faculty, and staff,” BISD Superintendent Jesus H. Chavez said. “This honor reflects the dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff to closing the achievement gap. We extend our congratulations to these schools for their outstanding achievement.”

These 17 schools that made the 2023 Texas Honor Roll:

>> Brownsville Early College High School; >> Veterans Memorial ECHS; >> Manzano Middle School; >> Stillman Middle School; >> Benavides Elementary; >> Breeden Elementary; >> Gallegos Elementary; >> Gonzalez Elementary; >> Hudson Elementary; >> Keller Elementary; >> Martin Elementary; >> Ortiz Elementary; >> Paredes Elementary; >> Pullam Elementary; >> Sharp Elementary; >> Southmost Elementary; >> Yturria Elementary.

The ERP Honor Roll, now in its ninth year, is the only school recognition program presented in partnership with state and local business leaders using solely objective student achievement data as the criteria for recognition, BISD said in a news release announcing the recognition.