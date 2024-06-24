Nonstop flights to Monterrey from Brownsville begin in September

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mexican air carrier Aerus announced Monday that it is instituting nonstop, daily service between Brownsville and Monterrey this fall.

The announcement took place during a ceremony at Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport with Aerus CEO Javier Herrera appearing via live video link.

He said the company received approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation in May to provide service between the United States and Mexico. Herrera said flight times and ticket sales will go live on the company’s website on July 8. Aerus will operate propeller-driven, single-engine Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft between Brownsville and its primary hub, Monterrey International Airport. The Grand Caravan can seat nine passengers.

Aerus was launched in 2022, beginning operations a year later and, as of February, was flying to 10 cities in northeastern Mexico and that country’s Gulf region, according to aviation industry reports.

Brownsville airport Director Angel Ramos, along with Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr., made live remarks at Monday’s ceremony, saying the first Aerus flight from Brownsville to Monterrey is expected to take place Sept. 8.

“I think it’s a great day for all of us,” Ramos said. “We’ve been pursuing this service for a very long time.”

Cowen said the new air service only strengthens Brownsville’s deep bond with Mexico, noting that many local residents have friends and/or family in the Monterrey area.

“Obviously from a business-owner perspective, Monterrey is such as vital part of our economy,” he said. “The Port of Brownsville has a deep connection with Monterrey. The majority of goods that travel through the (port) go to that area.”

Daily short flights from Brownsville to Monterrey will enhance opportunities for city residents and businesses, Cowen said, adding that he plans to be on one of the first Aerus flights to Monterrey once service commences.

“This is about strengthening connections between our two countries,” Cowen said.

Ramos noted that in coming to Brownsville Aerus will be operating out of the newest airport terminal in the Rio Grande Valley and will complement Brownsville’s existing air carriers: American, Avelo and United. Brownsville also has the newest and most modern federal inspection service in the Valley, able to process up to 400 passengers an hour, he said.

“We were built for growth and we were built for international service,” Ramos said. “We already have two international gates here at the airport. Aerus will be using one of them.”