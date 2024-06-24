Juvenile shot in upper body in McAllen shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital with a gunshot wound to their upper body.

Lt. Joel Morales said the shooting happened at approximately 1:59 p.m. in the 4200 block of W. Zinnia Ave.

Responding officers detained all of the juveniles on scene until investigators determine the manner of shooting.

Morales did not immediately have the condition of the juvenile who was shot available and did not disclose how many juveniles were detained.

The investigation remains ongoing.