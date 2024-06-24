Former police chief’s lawsuit against city of Pharr dismissed

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A lawsuit filed by Andy Harvey, former city manager and chief of police, against his former employer, the city of Pharr, has been dismissed.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on June 9, 2023, Harvey attempted to get the city to release the open records request he filed. The requested items included emails and text messages between Harvey and former City Manager Ed Wylie, former City Manager Anali Alanis, Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, former City Attorney Patricia A. Rigney and Human Resources Director Veronica Ramirez.

He also requested all receipts, purchase orders, canceled checks, debit card transactions, credit card transactions or other documents showing purchases made by the city from Irma’s Sweet Shop — a purchase that resulted in a heated confrontation between Harvey and Wylie on Aug. 2, 2022.

Court records show that Harvey’s attorney, Mark Anthony Sanchez, filed a notice of non-suit on June 4.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit on June 5 — nearly a year after it was filed.

Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former chief of police has another lawsuit against the city of Pharr that alleges that he faced discrimination as a result of him having post-traumatic stress disorder. That lawsuit was filed on Nov. 13, 2023. The final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

He also has a federal lawsuit against two Pharr police officers who responded to his home and arrested him in September of last year. That case was filed in federal court on March 20.

Harvey was later no-billed.