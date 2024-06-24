Cameron County beach accesses on SPI, Boca Chica Beach reopen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cameron County beach access points and Boca Chica Beach have opened following closures due to Tropical Storm Alberto.

In a news release, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Beach Access No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6 and Boca Chica Beach reopened at 9 a.m. Monday.

The beaches had been closed since June 18 “for the protection and safety of the general public in light of Tropical Storm Alberto and the undriveable land conditions.”

Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park had remained open during the other closures.

“We continue to ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards as well as the Flag Advisory System Signage at all times,” the release stated.