Man accused in Waco area homicide arrested at Donna hotel

Donna police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old man who was wanted for a homicide in Bellmead, Texas.

Armando Casiano Jr., a native of Waco, was found staying at a Texas Inn, located in the 2000 block of East Frontage Road in Donna. The Weslaco Police Department aided Donna police with information about Casiano.

Casiano, whose identity was confirmed by the U.S. Marshals, currently has an active warrant for a homicide out of the Bellmead Police Department.

He was taken into custody and is currently awaiting extradition.