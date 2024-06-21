Three Valley high school mariachis perform at Carnegie Hall

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

High school mariachi groups from McAllen, Edcouch-Elsa and Rio Grande City this week graced the stage at one most prestigious performance halls in the nation.

The inaugural Viva El Mariachi! Homenaje a la Musica Mexicana, presented by Texas Music Festivals Enterprise, was held June 18 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Performers included Mariachi Juvenil Azteca of Edcouch-Elsa High School, Mariachi Oro of McAllen High School, Mariachi Cascabel of Rio Grande City High School, and Mariachi Los Gavilanes de Monaco Middle School from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The groups paid homage to Mexican music with traditional and inventive arrangements during their performance.

“The most beautiful thing is to see the kids out there representing their culture y la música mexicana qué es la más bonita del el mundo,” said Mariachi Oro’s head director Alex Trevino.

Mariachi Cascabel director Marcos Zarate told FoxRGV this week, “It’s an exciting feeling … It’s very emotional and a dream come true for the students and for a musician as well.”

“The invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall is not just an honor; it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of these incredible students,” said Mariachi Juvenil Azteca director Marcos Garcias.

Each of the groups raised funds for the opportunity to travel to New York, with thousands in donations collected.

To build their purse, Mariachi Juvenil Azteca hosted a Mother’s Day concert with guest vocalist Little Joe.

“We look forward to interviewing the students about this positive experience when they return so that we can continue to highlight the mariachi program and fuel interest in the arts program offerings that we have at Edcouch-Elsa ISD,” said Jesse Fidelio Garza, Public Relations and Parental Outreach administrator.