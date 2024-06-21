Raymondville sports camp a hit with students

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

RAYMONDVILLE — Better than ever.

The annual sports camp at the Raymondville Independent School District has attracted more students and is offering new activities.

The three-week camp just finished its second week, and its success has delighted everyone.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and the enthusiasm we’ve seen from the kids,” said Connie Saenz, Raymondville ISD ACE program coordinator.

ACE stands for Afterschool Centers on Education. Texas ACE provides activities free of charge before and after school and during the summer.

The sports camp is part of the Raymondville ISD summer program. The camp, which is hosting 220 students, offers baseball, softball, dance and tumbling.

And this year there’s something else.

“This year we expanded our offerings,” said Benjamin Clinton, deputy superintendent and special programs director for RISD.

“Week one we added a STEM camp, and this year we’re offering gymnastics and dance for the first time,” Clinton said. “We’ve also had more students participate this year.”

The goal of the sports camp, Saenz said, is to provide a fun and safe environment where students can learn new skills and make lasting friendships.

Clinton said parents are also enthusiastic about the program, and that observation is confirmed by Amanda Rubalcaba whose third grader is in the camp.

“This camp is an incredible opportunity for our children,” Rubalcaba said. “My daughter has been looking forward to it for weeks, and she’s come home every day excited to tell me about all the new things she’s learned and the friends she’s made. It’s wonderful to see her so engaged and active.”

The students themselves had plenty to say about the camp and all the activities.

“I love trying out all the different sports, especially baseball and tumbling,” said Johnny Sosa, a fifth grader.

“The coaches are really nice, and I’ve made a lot of new friends,” he said.