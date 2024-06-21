Mission CISD approves separation agreement with former super

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Mission school board approved a severance package for former superintendent Carol Perez at a meeting on Wednesday in which the agreement provides for three months of compensation.

School board president Iris “Coach” Iglesias issued a statement following the vote at the meeting.

“Mission CISD has approved a settlement agreement with Doctor Carol Perez, our former superintendent. This decision was made in the best interest of the district to ensure a prompt and definitive resolution to this matter. The settlement includes a severance agreement that provides three months compensation,” the statement reads.

Iglesias went on to say that the agreement avoids potential uncertainties and costs associated with potential litigation, providing the district a clear path forward.

The board voted on May 27 to place Perez on administrative leave with pay and named Cris Valdez to interim superintendent on May 31.

According to a report of 2023-2024 superintendent salaries as of October 2023 by the Texas Education Agency, Perez has a base salary of $317,064.