Edinburg man shot, killed woman while her daughter was in the backseat

A 30-year-old Edinburg man accused of gunning down his girlfriend in a McAllen convenience store parking lot did so while her 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat of her vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Fortunato Barrera Jr. is charged with murder for the death of Janet Vichique, 28, who Barrera had been stalking, according to jail records and the affidavit.

He’s also charged with violating a protective order and endangering or abandoning a child.

At 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, the McAllen Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Maple Ave. in reference to a shooting.

Once police arrived, they found Vichique dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim’s 3-year-old daughter was in the back seat when the murder occurred,” the affidavit said.

Witnesses at the scene observed Barrera leaving the scene and provided a description of his vehicle to the police, according to the affidavit.

Barrera was later pulled over by officers at the 3600 block of N. Bicentennial Blvd.

After being detained, he said, “Just take me already, you know what I did.”

Surveillance footage obtained shows Barrera parking his vehicle next to Vichique’s, getting out, opening the door, shooting her and then fleeing the scene.

The affidavit adds that Barrera was arrested earlier this month for stalking Vichique. He had been served a protective order that prohibited him from committing acts of family violence.

Barrera remains jailed in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on more than $11,262,000 in bonds.